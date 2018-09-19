NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specifications Revealed in AliExpress Listing

, 19 September 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Global Price, Specifications Revealed in AliExpress Listing

Redmi Note 6 Pro price for the global version starts at $193.99, as per the listing

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is already available for purchase
  • A retailer on AliExpress is selling the smartphone
  • The online listing shows its display notch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, the next smartphone by the Chinese giant that is yet to receive an official confirmation, has been made available for purchase. An AliExpress listing by a retailer has revealed the "Global Redmi Note 6 Pro" price and specifications, and is allowing users to purchase the handset already. The listing says the smartphone will come in four colour options, namely Black, Blue, Rose Gold, and Red. The online listing of the smartphone also highlights its metal build and display notch. The new development emerges just after the retail box and a closer look of the Redmi Note 6 Pro leaked on Reddit. The new smartphone will be the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Redmi Note 6 Pro price, specifications

The Redmi Note 6 Pro price for the global variant is between $193.99 and $218.99 (roughly Rs. 14,100 and Rs. 15,900) on AliExpress. The retailer is even shipping the handset to major markets, including the US and UK, but not India. It is worth noting here that the estimated delivery time is 60 days.

Apart from revealing the basic details, the online listing of the Global Redmi Note 6 Pro reveals its key specifications. It shows that the dual-SIM (Nano) runs MIUI 9 on top of Android and features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display. The listing also shows that the handset has a 19:9 aspect ratio. However, for the given resolution, it should have an 18:9 aspect ratio. There is also a mentioning about the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. However, it is worth noting here that a previous report claimed that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 636 SoC and have a superior variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The listing also shows that there is a dual rear camera setup at the back along with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash module. On the front, it is mentioned that the smartphone has a combination of 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. Additionally, the online listing shows the presence of 4G LTE, Micro-USB, and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 157.9x76.38x8.2mm.

We weren't able to verify if the listing of the Global Redmi Note 6 Pro is legitimate since Xiaomi is yet to officially announce the smartphone. That being said, the fresh development gives a hint at what the Chinese company is preparing behind the scenes.

Display6.28-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Billion Capture Plus
