Xiaomi's star performer Redmi Note 5 Pro is expected to get a successor soon in the form of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The upcoming smartphone has been leaked several times in the past few weeks, however an official launch date has not been announced yet. In the most latest round of leaks, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been spotted on yet another international retail website. Additionally, an alleged hands-on video of the handset has been uploaded by a popular Indian tech YouTuber. If the leak is to be believed, then the Redmi Note 6 Pro price will be considerably higher than that of its predecessor. Let's get into the details.

Starting off with the retail listing, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been spotted in the wild on a retail website in Moldova, a small country in Eastern Europe. The website currently lists the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Xiaomi smartphone at a price of MLD 5,799, which translates to about Rs. 25,000, a steep hike from the current-gen Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The listing also mentions some internal specifications, including 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual cameras (12-megapixel + 5-megapixel) at the back, two camera sensors (20-megapixel + 5-megapixel) at the front, and a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and display notch. Other features mentioned in the listing include Android 8.1 Oreo software, 4,000mAh, microSD card support up to 256GB, and 157.9x76.4x8.2mm dimensions.

Just last week, the Redmi Note 6 Pro price for the global variant had been spotted on Chinese e-tailer AliExpress' website. There it was priced between $193.99 to $218.99 (around Rs. 14,100 to Rs. 15,900).

Separately, we have an interesting hands-on look at the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. This comes to us from one of India's biggest YouTubers, Gaurav Chaudhary, who runs the Technical Guruji channel. He claims that the phone's "global version" is already up for sale in Dubai much before the official launch. The retail box shown in the video reveals specifications such as dual cameras at the back and front (with the above mentioned sensor sizes), a 6.26-inch display, and a 4,000mAh battery. The YouTuber also states that a Snapdragon 636 SoC powers the phone's internals.

The unit that he got a hold of comes in the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration, and is the Black colour option. Inside the box is a Micro-USB cable, a 10W adapter, a SIM ejector tool, and a TPU back case. Design of the smartphone looks largely similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro except the display notch. It seems to be running MIUI 9.6 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

Chaudhary does reveal that the price in Dubai is around AED 750 (roughly Rs. 14,800) which is much lower than the one seen in the Moldova listing, leading us to believe that Xiaomi's pricing strategy would be different for Europe and Asia for the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The YouTuber also goes on to test out the performance, camera quality, and fingerprint sensor accuracy on the Redmi Note 6 Pro.