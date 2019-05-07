Technology News
  Redmi Note 6 Pro Gets Android Pie Based MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Rollout Reportedly Suspended

Redmi Note 6 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Rollout Reportedly Suspended

As per user reports, the rollout has apparently been suspended due to bugs.

By | Updated: 7 May 2019 14:05 IST
The Redmi Note 6 Pro started receiving the Android Pie beta update last month

Highlights
  • The latest update carries the build number MIUI 10.3.2.0 PEKMIXM
  • There is no word from Xiaomi when the update’s rollout will resume
  • MIUI 10.3.2’s changelog does not mention the arrival of new features

Redmi Note 6 Pro has reportedly begun receiving the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update, which finally upgrades the phone's software to Android Pie. The latest MIUI 10.3.2 update is being rolled out via the stable channel and it runs on top of the April Android security patch. So far, we have come across multiple reports mentioning that the update's rollout is now live for Redmi Note 6 Pro users in India, Russia, and Italy. As for the changes, the update claims to optimise system performance as well as improvements to system stability and security.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) started receiving the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Beta update (version 9.3.14) last month, but the rollout was later put on hold. It appears that Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update a few days ago, which brings Android Pie to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update's release was first spotted by FoneArena, but for reasons unknown, the posts on the official Mi community forum detailing the same have been pulled off or are currently under moderation.

We have come across numerous users on Twitter verifying that they have received the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update on their Redmi Note 6 Pro. Going through the Mi community forum, multiple users have reported that the rollout of the latest MIUI update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been suspended due to bugs. It also appears that users who have installed the update are now facing an issue with the ‘pick up to wake' gesture not working properly.

As for the update itself, it carries the build number MIUI 10.3.2.0.PEKMIXM and is 1.7GB in size. If you haven't received the update yet on your Redmi Note 6 Pro, you can download the stable as well as developer ROM from this page. However, we advise you to wait for Xiaomi to re-commence the MIUI 10.3.2 stable update's rollout to make sure that all the bugs have been resolved. We have reached out to Xiaomi for more details and will keep you updated with their response regarding the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update's rollout for the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Redmi Note 6 Pro, MIUI 10, MIUI 10.3.2 Global Stable Update, Android Pie
Redmi Note 6 Pro Gets Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Global Stable Update in India, Rollout Reportedly Suspended
