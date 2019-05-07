Redmi Note 6 Pro has reportedly begun receiving the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update, which finally upgrades the phone's software to Android Pie. The latest MIUI 10.3.2 update is being rolled out via the stable channel and it runs on top of the April Android security patch. So far, we have come across multiple reports mentioning that the update's rollout is now live for Redmi Note 6 Pro users in India, Russia, and Italy. As for the changes, the update claims to optimise system performance as well as improvements to system stability and security.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro (Review) started receiving the Android Pie-based MIUI 10 Global Beta update (version 9.3.14) last month, but the rollout was later put on hold. It appears that Xiaomi had started rolling out the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update a few days ago, which brings Android Pie to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update's release was first spotted by FoneArena, but for reasons unknown, the posts on the official Mi community forum detailing the same have been pulled off or are currently under moderation.

We have come across numerous users on Twitter verifying that they have received the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update on their Redmi Note 6 Pro. Going through the Mi community forum, multiple users have reported that the rollout of the latest MIUI update for the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been suspended due to bugs. It also appears that users who have installed the update are now facing an issue with the ‘pick up to wake' gesture not working properly.

As for the update itself, it carries the build number MIUI 10.3.2.0.PEKMIXM and is 1.7GB in size. If you haven't received the update yet on your Redmi Note 6 Pro, you can download the stable as well as developer ROM from this page. However, we advise you to wait for Xiaomi to re-commence the MIUI 10.3.2 stable update's rollout to make sure that all the bugs have been resolved. We have reached out to Xiaomi for more details and will keep you updated with their response regarding the MIUI 10.3.2 global stable update's rollout for the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

