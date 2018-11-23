Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has been launched in India this week as the successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro. The new model comes with only a few upgrades to the design and the camera specifications. The Redmi Note 6 Pro now has a dual selfie camera setup, a 19:9 display with a notch, Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, and certain AI features. Xiaomi has announced several Redmi Note 6 Pro launch offers at the announcement in New Delhi on Thursday. The phone's first sale will be held on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home at 12pm IST (Noon) on November 23, wherein it will be available at an exclusive discount.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India, launch offers

While Xiaomi has set the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, it will be sold for a price of Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively, only during the Black Friday sale today at 12pm on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores. Not just that, both variants of Redmi Note 6 Pro will also be eligible for an instant discount of Rs. 500 via HDFC credit/ debit cards and EMI transactions only during the Black Friday sale.

Xiaomi says that an additional surprise sale will be held on November 23, details for which will be revealed at 12pm IST (Noon) itself.

Apart from this one-time offer, Reliance Jio is bundling a Rs. 2,400 cashback and double data offer with the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Rs. 2,400 cashback will be available in the form of 24 vouchers worth Rs. 100 each, applicable only on the Rs. 299 Jio recharge pack. There are also double data benefits on 4 recharges of the Rs. 198 and above Jio prepaid packs subject to device activation until June 2019. Lastly, users can avail up to 6TB of additional data for long term packs worth Rs. 9,999 upon completion of 4 recharges.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will soon be sold via Xiaomi's offline partners as well, but might get a higher MOP than the one online.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front it gets another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

