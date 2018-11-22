Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is all set to launch in India today at an event starting at 12pm IST. The launch will be live streamed, so you will have the chance to see the Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India reveal no matter where you are. The highlights of the smartphone include its dual front camera setup, a large 19:9 display, a massive 4,000mAh battery, P2i water repellent nanotechnology, up to 6GB of RAM, 64GB of inbuilt storage, as well as the fact it runs MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. Ahead of the launch, we already know the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be exclusively available via Flipkart apart from Mi.com, and the date of the first sale.

Redmi Note 6 Pro launch live stream

Xiaomi has announced it will be live streaming the Redmi Note 6 Pro India launch on its website, Mi.com, with a dedicated landing page.

The Redmi Note 6 Pro launch live stream will start at 12pm IST (Noon) on Thursday, November 22. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details as they happen.

Redmi Note 6 price in India (expected)

To recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand back in September. At the time, the company had only unveiled a 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, priced at THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,300). It has since confirmed however that a 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant will also be made available in India.

We can expect the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India to be between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000, for its two variants. We already know that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will go on sale in India via Flipkart and Mi.com on Friday, November 23, at 12pm IST. The e-commerce site has also put up a landing page.

Redmi Note 6 specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the successor the very popular Redmi Note 5 Pro, and bears a few upgrades in specifications - most notably the presence of dual front cameras - apart from a larger display, the already mentioned P2i water-repellent nanotechnology and the presence of MIUI 10 out-of-the-box.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0.

On the front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.

