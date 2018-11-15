Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is now all set to launch in India a week from today, on November 22. Xiaomi has shared launch invites with the media, and while the invite doesn't clearly mention which phone will be launching on that date, it does say "The New Note Rises" - leaving no doubt as to which series will be launched in the country. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the highly anticipated successor to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro handset, and was only recently unveiled in Thailand.

In the meanwhile, Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director Xiaomi India Manu Kumar Jain in a tweet confirmed that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is indeed launching in India on November 22, and has shared a countdown page.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India (expected)

To recall, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was launched in Thailand back in September in only a single variant - 4GB RAM/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. We can expect the company to launch more variants in India. The Redmi Note 6 Pro price in India can be expected to be similar to the Thailand launch price of THB 6,990 (roughly Rs. 15,300). The company on its countdown page has also revealed when the first Redmi Note 6 Pro sale in India will be - 12pm IST (Noon), on November 23.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs MIUI on top of Android, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD full screen panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 86 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by a 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. There could be other configurations as well, but they haven't been revealed yet.

In the camera department, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with Dual Pixel autofocus, 1.4-micron pixels, and AI portrait 2.0. On the front, the mid-range smartphone bears another dual camera setup with a 20-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with with 4-in-1 super pixel and AI face unlock capabilities. Like before, there is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood that is claimed to last up to 2 days on single full charge.