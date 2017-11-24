Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Spotted in the Wild, 18:9 Display Tipped Again

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 is steadily becoming the most anticipated smartphone for the Chinese brand. After being spotted on a third-party online retailer, the Redmi Note 5 has now been spotted in the wild in its home country. The alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 seems to finally bring the 18:9 aspect ratio to the company's Redmi Note series.

The leaked image via Weibo claimed to be of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 shows the handset running MIUI 9.7.9.26 version. Some of the specifications tipped by the leaked image include Snapdragon 625 SoC, 4000mAh battery, 12-megapixel rear camera, and Android 7.1.2 Nougat. Much like previous leaks, the Redmi Note 5 is said to sport a 5.99-inch display with a full-HD+ screen resolution of (1080x2160 pixels). Further, the leaked image also shows the handset sporting 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Some of the other rumoured specifications of the handset include 5-megapixel front camera. It is said to launch in two variants: 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage. It is likely to support dual-SIM in hybrid SIM slot configuration.

To recall, Xiaomi had launched the successor to its Note 4 series, and the first smartphone in the Note 5 series, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A, in China. The smartphone was launched in August and came in two models (Standard Edition and High Edition) with three RAM and memory storage variants in total - the base variant (2GB RAM + 16GB storage) is priced at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 6,700), while the other two premium variants sport fingerprint scanners and upgraded specifications, with the 3GB RAM+32GB storage variant priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 8,600) , and the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 11,500).