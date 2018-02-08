Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Set to Go on Sale via Flipkart

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the successor to the popular Redmi Note 4, will seemingly be available via Flipkart in addition to Mi.com. This has been suggested in a tweet posted by none other than Flipkart itself. The latest development emerges just a day after it was spotted that Xiaomi is likely to launch the Redmi Note 5 on February 14, instead of the previously speculated Redmi 5. The Chinese company already sent out invites for its forthcoming launch event that is possibly the place for the Redmi Note 5.

The tweet, which was posted on Thursday from the official Flipkart account, includes an image that features the number "5" and sports Xiaomi's Mi and Flipkart logos on top. Further, the tweet in question points to the Redmi Note 5 as the upcoming launch at 12pm IST on February 14. It also includes the phrase "all-rounder" that was previously linked with the Redmi Note 4 launch, where Indian cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja came to showcase the currently popular Redmi Note model.

If we recall previous Redmi Note series launches in India, including the Redmi Note 3 and Redmi Note 4, Flipkart is quite likely to be the exclusive online retail partner of Xiaomi for the Redmi Note 5. However, considering the recent expansion of Mi Home retail stores and Xiaomi's preferred retail partners, the new smartphone could also become available through offline channels a few weeks after its initial online availability via Flipkart and Xiaomi's own Mi.com store.

The event page on the Mi.com site recently pointed to the Redmi Note 5 launch as it included a JavaScript code that mentions a subdirectory titled 'redminote5'. Some recent rumours have suggested that the Redmi Note 5 would come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32/ 64GB storage options. Also, the smartphone is rumoured to run MIUI 9 with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Redmi Note 5 is reported to include a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Additionally, it is rumoured to sport an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with 1080p video recording. The smartphone is also said to include a 4100mAh battery. Besides, some early renders show a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

Price and availability details of the Redmi Note 5 are likely to be announced by Xiaomi at its February 14 event. Nevertheless, the smartphone is already reported to go on sale with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 15,400).