Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores

, 07 March 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home Stores

Highlights

  • All four colour options will be available for the first time in the sale
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM variant will also be up for purchase on Tuesday
  • This is the third Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro flash sale

The new Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones will go on sale in India today at 12pm IST via online and offline channels in their third sale since launch. Unlike the first two sales, this time around all colour variants (Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue) of the new Redmi Note 5 series smartphones will be up for purchase, Gadgets 360 has learnt. Moreover, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB model will go on sale for the first time too, but only in Black colour. Both the smartphones will be up for purchase via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores, but quantities are expected to be limited.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. As for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, price in India starts at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs. 16,999. Under the Jio Football Offer, customers will get cashback of Rs. 2,200 (in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs. 50 in the MyJio app) and up to 4.5TB additional data with the Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 recharges before March 31, 2018.

 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications
Both smartphones sport 5.99-inch displays full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a more powerful Snapdragon 636 SoC. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in 4GB/ 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage, and the Redmi Note 5 is available in 3GB RAM/ 32Gb storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants. In terms of software, both phones run MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is expected to get an upgrade to Android Oreo in the near future.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light. The Redmi Note 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module.

 

