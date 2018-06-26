Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Get Android Oreo With MIUI 9.5 Update in India, Rollout Starts June 29

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Get Android Oreo With MIUI 9.5 Update in India, Rollout Starts June 29

 
, 26 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Get Android Oreo With MIUI 9.5 Update in India, Rollout Starts June 29

Highlights

  • The OTA rollout will happen in a phased manner
  • The global stable ROM will be made available
  • It is the latest update for the mid-range smartphone

Xiaomi took the Indian mid-range smartphone segment by storm when it launched its Redmi Note 5 Pro back in February. The smartphone comes with strong specifications, a decent design, and dual cameras, however one thing was missing at launch. The handset ran MIUI on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, with a promise for an Android O update. Xiaomi India is now holding true to its promise and has officially announced that the MIUI 9.5 update, running on top of Android Oreo, will be released via the OTA method for the Redmi Note 5 Pro starting Friday, June 29.

In a tweet on MIUI India's official Twitter account on Monday, the company made the announcement that the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM would be rolling out for all Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users in the country. The update will be rolled out via the OTA method in a phased manner, so you might have to wait a few days to receive it. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was first launched in the Indian market, followed by a China launch with a rebranded Redmi Note 5 moniker that had some upgrades. The Redmi 5 Plus is currently sold as the Redmi Note 5 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI on top of Android Nougat, with an Android Oreo update coming later this month. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. At its core, the smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a vertical dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 5000mah battery with support for 5V/ 2A (10W) fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, Android Oreo
iOS 12 Public Beta Is Here: How to Install and Other Things You Need to Know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro to Get Android Oreo With MIUI 9.5 Update in India, Rollout Starts June 29
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Will Be Soon, Flipkart Teaser Tips
  3. Nokia 7 Plus Users Get Android P Beta 2, ARCore Support Introduced
  4. Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel Title Revealed by Tom Holland
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  6. Airtel Gives Up to 20 Percent Discount on 6-Month, 1-Year Broadband Plans
  7. Honor 7X Price Dropped in India; Gets New Features in Software Update
  8. iOS 12 Public Beta Is Here: How to Install and Other Things to Know
  9. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
  10. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.