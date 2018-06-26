Xiaomi took the Indian mid-range smartphone segment by storm when it launched its Redmi Note 5 Pro back in February. The smartphone comes with strong specifications, a decent design, and dual cameras, however one thing was missing at launch. The handset ran MIUI on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat, with a promise for an Android O update. Xiaomi India is now holding true to its promise and has officially announced that the MIUI 9.5 update, running on top of Android Oreo, will be released via the OTA method for the Redmi Note 5 Pro starting Friday, June 29.

In a tweet on MIUI India's official Twitter account on Monday, the company made the announcement that the MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM would be rolling out for all Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro users in the country. The update will be rolled out via the OTA method in a phased manner, so you might have to wait a few days to receive it. Notably, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was first launched in the Indian market, followed by a China launch with a rebranded Redmi Note 5 moniker that had some upgrades. The Redmi 5 Plus is currently sold as the Redmi Note 5 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass. At its core, the smartphone gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro bears a vertical dual camera setup at the back with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset has a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is a 5000mah battery with support for 5V/ 2A (10W) fast charging.