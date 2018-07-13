NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Sale Today on Flipkart and Mi.com, Both Variants Up for Grabs

 
, 13 July 2018
Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999
  • It comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants
  • The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will go on sale in India today at flash sales scheduled for 12pm IST. The popular Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone comes in two variants, 4GB RAM AND 6GB RAM, and both will be available for purchase in the flash sale today. As before, fans can head to Flipkart and Mi.com to get a chance to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Xiaomi smartphone competes with the likes of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Realme 1 in the Indian market.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, specifications

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option. 

 

As for the specifications, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has the identical 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
