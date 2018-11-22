Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro has received the latest software update that brings MIUI 10.0.4.0 to the smartphone in India and other global markets, users report. With conflicting reported file sizes, the minor MIUI 10.0.4.0.OEIMFH update brings optimisations for the lock screen, status bar, camera app, and notification bar. Additionally, it also brings the October 2018 Android security patch to the mid-range smartphone alongside some system fixes. Interestingly, as per user reports, this update started rolling out a week before the launch of successor Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22.

While there appears to be no official statement from Xiaomi, several users on the MIUI forum are reporting seeing the latest update on their smartphones. The changelog does not mention a lot of stuff; it optimises USB connections to go on top of the notification shade and fixes the issue wherein lock screen didn't light up after receiving unimportant notifications. It also reportedly restores colour rendering issues in the Camera app. The October 2018 Android security patch comes to the smartphone, and issues with system memory leaks have also been fixed. While one of the users reported a file size of 45MB, one of them got (#49) a 303MB update.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.0 aperture). On the front, the handset bears a 20-megapixel selfie camera with an LED flash. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.