NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000

, 16 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000

Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India now starts at Rs. 15,999

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India now starts at Rs. 13,999
  • Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is priced in India at Rs. 11,999
  • Xiaomi Mi A2 price in India now starts at Rs. 15,999

According to the latest IDC report, Xiaomi is the number one smartphone brand in India for Q3 2018. This makes Xiaomi reign in on the top position for the fifth consecutive quarter, and to celebrate this milestone, the Chinese giant has dropped the prices of three phones in India. India head Manu Kumar Jain has announced that Xiaomi is dropping the prices of the Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro by Rs. 1,000. The company says that the price cut has been possible due to the price reduction of some of its component costs.

Xiaomi says that it has reduced the prices of three phones - Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro - by Rs. 1,000. Therefore, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, which was earlier priced at Rs. 14,999, is now priced at Rs. 13,999. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999, is now priced at Rs. 15,999.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 16,999, is now priced at Rs. 15,999. The Xiaomi Mi A2 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which was earlier priced at Rs. 19,999, is now priced at Rs. 18,999. And lastly, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 4GB RAM + 64GB variant also sees a price cut from Rs. 12,999 to Rs. 11,999. Xiaomi notes that all of these new prices will come into effect from 12pm IST today, across all sales platforms.

To recall, Xiaomi had increased the price of the Redmi Note 5 Pro variant in May this year, due to changes in PCBA import taxes and the rupee depreciation. The price of the 4GB RAM variant was increased back then by Rs. 1,000, and now the new price introduced by Xiaomi today brings it back to the original launch price.

Apart from the price drops, Jain separately also announced that Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India on November 22.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Xiaomi Mi A2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Get Android Pie Beta-Based One UI, Free Themes Come With a 14-Day Usage Limit
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Price in India Cut by Rs. 1,000
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Infocus Snap 4
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India via Flipkart on November 23
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro India Launch Set for November 22
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 Price in India Slashed by Rs. 1,000
  4. YouTube King PewDiePie Surrenders Crown to Indian Record Label T-Series
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 Receive November Android Security Patch as Promised
  6. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
  7. Three Nokia Phones Set to Launch at HMD Global Event on December 5
  8. AMD Radeon RX 590 Mid-Range GPU Announced for Full-HD PC Gaming
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Everything You Need to Know About Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu and Eevee
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.