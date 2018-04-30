Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Review) has seen a price hike in India. The company announced the new Redmi Note 5 price in India on Monday, saying it will be effective from Tuesday, May 1. Xiaomi claims the price hike is an effort to ramp up supply of the smartphone in the face of recent changes in PCBA import taxes and the depreciation of the rupee since the beginning of the year. The new prices will be effective on all channels the smartphone is available on, including Mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and offline retailers. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been increased by Rs. 1,000, and the smartphone will now start at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. Alongside, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 has also received a price hike for the same reasons, effective from the same date.

Making the announcement in a tweet on Monday, Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain added that the company will be honouring the Rs. 13,999 pre-orders already placed for the Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com - an offer that was only started recently. The 6GB RAM variant price remains the same as its Rs. 16,999 launch price in February.

Jain provided further insight as to the reasons for the price hike, saying, "In order to ramp up supply for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we are importing a significant amount of PCBAs as our local PCBA production would only ramp up to 100 percent by CY Q3 2018. With the recent changes in tax structure on PCBA imports and the depreciation of the rupee (by around 5 percent since the beginning of the year), this has resulted in a significant increase in costs for us."

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. It too sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, 83 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with the Adreno 509 GPU and either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup, with the 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. The dual rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash module. On the front, it bears a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor complete with an LED selfie-light module and Beautify 4.0 beautification tech that's been optimised for India. Both front and rear cameras offer Portrait mode Bokeh effects. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in a single storage variant - 64GB - which is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format.

Connectivity options on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 14 hours of continuous video playback, with 5V/2A fast charging. It measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm and weighs 181 grams.