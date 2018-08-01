Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi TV Flash Sales Today at 12pm

The popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone will be on sale today as part of the bi-weekly sale schedule. It will be available in both the variants, 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, with the flash sale starting at 12pm IST. The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM option since the price hike a couple of months ago, while the 6GB RAM model’s price stays put at Rs. 16,999. Fans need to head to Flipkart or Mi.com in order to get their hands on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Both Flipkart and Mi.com are providing offers for the smartphone. The official Xiaomi site is giving Redmi Note 5 Pro buyers an exchange option for their old handsets in partnership, as well as damage protection for a year at Rs. 999. Customers will get 3-month free subscription to Hungama Music with the handset. Those on Jio network will get instant cashback of Rs. 2,200 in form of vouchers in the MyJio app, along with 4.5TB complimentary data. Flipkart doesn’t show any such offers, but has the standard buyback guarantee, damage protection, and extended warranty at nominal prices.

Alongside the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi’s Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A smart TV models too will be on sale today. The Mi TV 4 comes with a 55-inch 4K display, while the Mi TV 4A series includes two models, one with a 32-inch HD panel and another with a 43-inch full-HD screen. The flash sale for these smart TVs will start at 12pm as well. However, only Mi.com will have the TVs in stock, while Flipkart will host the next flash sale for them on August 3, Friday.

The Mi TV 4 55-inch price in India is Rs. 44,999, while the 32-inch and 43-inch Mi TV models cost Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively. They will only be available as prepaid orders, meaning cash on delivery option does not apply. As for launch offers, buyers will get 3-month free subscription to select ACT Fibrenet term plans, free subscription to Sony LIV and Hungama Play for 3 months each, and 1-month free access to Eros Now.

