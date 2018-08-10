Redmi Note 5 Pro has gone on sale in India today, via Flipkart and Mi.com. While Friday is a weekly flash sales day for Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi, which also holds its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A flash sales on the day. Thanks to the Flipkart Big Freedom Sale, all three are available to buy without flash sales. At the time of writing, the 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro had gone out of stock on both Flipkart and Mi.com. The very popular Redmi 5A will also be made available for what XIaomi calls "pre-orders" on Mi.com at 12pm IST. Xiaomi as part of its own Independence Day Sale has put the Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models on sale on Mi.com, however, they are yet to be made available on Flipkart at the time of writing.

While the Redmi Note 5 Pro's popularity in India was seen recently with its second rank in Q2 India smartphone shipments report, it is set to be upstaged by the Xiaomi Mi A2. The second generation in Xiaomi's Android One family, the Mi A2 was launched in India just yesterday. Priced at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/ 64GB model, it takes on the top model (6GB/ 64GB) of the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which shares the same Rs. 16,999 price tag. However, the Redmi Note 5 Pro sports inferior Snapdragon 636 compared to the Snapdragon 660 on the Mi A2.The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage mode and it was launched back in February this year. It will be available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. On Mi.com, the company is touting a Rs. 2,200 cashback with up to 4.5TB additional data on Jio, as well as a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

On the other hand, the Redmi 5A was launched in November last year. As we mentioned, the budget smartphone will go up for pre-orders on Mi.com from 12pm IST. The Redmi 5A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant, and goes up to Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue, Dark Grey, Gold, and Rose Gold colour variants. Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio Rs. 198 and Rs. 299 plans, apart from a 3-month subscription to Hungama Music. These pre-orders are said meant to be a way to avoid the hassle of flash sale, and instead book the smartphone with full payment at the time of ordering - the company then assures a delivery time of 5 business days.

Xiaomi has put its Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A series of televisions up for sale today as well via Mi.com. Starting with the cheapest, the 32-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 13,999, and on Mi.com the company is offering free 3-month subscriptions to Hungama Play and Sony LIV on Mi.com, apart from a JioFi cashback offer. The 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4A price in India is Rs. 22,999, and it comes with the same offer on Mi.com, while the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4 price in India is set at Rs. 44,999, but forgoes the JioFi cashback offer seen with the other two TVs.

