  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Others to Get Discounts During 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Others to Get Discounts During 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' in India

, 17 December 2018
Xiaomi's No.1 Mi Fan Sale will be held between December 19 and December 21

Highlights

  • Xiaomi is hosting its "No.1 Mi Fan Sale" in India
  • It will bring discounts on various Xiaomi phones
  • The sale will also include Paytm cashback

Xiaomi is all set to celebrate the ongoing Christmas with Mi fans by hosting the "No.1 Mi Fan Sale" in India. The sale, which will take place between December 19 and December 21, will bring discounts on a list of Xiaomi phones, including the Redmi Y2, Mi A2, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Discounted price tags will also come with different Mi TV models and accessories such as the Mi Body Composition Scale during the Mi Fan sale in the country. Similarly, Xiaomi has partnered with Google, MobiKwik, and Paytm to deliver cashbacks and discounts, and other offers to the masses.

Among other attractive deals during the No.1 Mi Fan Sale later this week, Xiaomi has listed the Redmi Y2 with a starting price of Rs. 8,999. This is lower than the Rs. 9,999 launch price of the Y2. The Mi A2, which is the company's latest Android One smartphone, will also be available with a Rs. 1,000 discount at a starting price of Rs. 14,999.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro that received a price cut ahead of the Redmi Note 6 Pro launch last month will be available for purchase during the Xiaomi sale with a starting price of Rs. 12,999.

Xiaomi has tied up with Paytm to offer Rs. 300 worth of cashback with various smartphone models, including the Redmi Y2, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Mi A2, Poco F1, Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6 Pro, and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

In addition to various Xiaomi smartphones, the No.1 Mi Fan Sale will bring discounts on the Mi TV models. The Mi TV 4A Pro 49 will be available at Rs. 30,999, while the Mi TV 4C Pro 32 will go on sale at Rs. 14,999. The Mi TV 4A 43 will also be available at Rs. 21,999 during the sale.

Notably, the Mi TV 4C, Mi TV 4A were amongst the products that received new prices in the country last month thanks to the recent depreciation of Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The forthcoming Mi Fan sale will bring the Mi Body Composition Scale at Rs. 1,799. The Scale was launched back in March with features to measure BMI, muscle mass, and fat at a price of Rs. 1,999. The sale will also bring coupons at exchange offers, and a contest to win the Redmi 6A at Re. 1 or coupons worth Rs. 1,000. Furthermore, it will offer the Mi Protect service starting at Rs. 549.

The Mi Fan sale will also have the Christmas-special Mi Gift Cards. Further, there will be cases and covers for your existing Xiaomi phone at a starting price of Rs. 79.

Xiaomi will also highlight special colour options of its smartphones to celebrate the Christmas season. There will be the Poco F1 Rosso Red, Redmi Note 6 Pro Red, and the Redmi Note 5 Pro Red. Moreover, the 1000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Red Edition will be available during the Xiaomi sale.

