Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart, Mi.com

, 25 July 2018
Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 13,999

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 Pro sale is at 12pm today
  • The phone comes in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants
  • It is available in flash sales twice a week

The popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphone’s 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants will be available today on purchase in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro sale is scheduled for 12pm IST today on Flipkart and Xiaomi’s official website Mi.com. Fans should remember that the quantities of the phone will be limited considering this is a flash sale, so they need to be quick with the purchase. This is part of the bi-weekly Redmi Note 5 Pro sale schedule, so those who do not get the handset in this sale can try their luck again on Friday. There are several smartphones nowadays in the market that can compete with the Xiaomi model, such as Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6 Plus, and the new Honor 9N.

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India, specifications

Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, and Rs. 16,999 for 4GB RAM option. Those who buy from Mi.com will get 3-month free subscription to Hungama Music as well as additional 4.5TB data and Rs. 2,200 cashback from Jio. Flipkart customers can avail damage protection plans and buyback guarantee at nominal costs. 

Talking about the specifications, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro runs MIUI 9-based on Android Nougat. The handset also has a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

 

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light module.

There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. Further, the handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. It packs a 4000mAh battery and weighs 181 grams.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

