Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, one of the most popular budget smartphones in the country, will go on sale in India today, August 8. As usual, Xiaomi will continue to adhere to its flash sale model for the smartphone. The bi-weekly sale will be held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 noon. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in the country back in February with notable features, including an 18:9 display, dual rear camera setup, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Xiaomi is taking on the likes of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6 Plus, and the new Honor 9N by offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price as Rs. 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, while its variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. Both variants will be available through in a flash sale via Mi.com and Flipkart in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Customers buying the handset through Mi.com will get a bunch of bundled offers, including Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio and a free three-month Hungama Music subscription.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi has provided 64GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.