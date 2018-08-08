NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

, 08 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for purchase in both 4GB and 6GB RAM variants today.

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for flash sale today
  • The sale will be held at 12 noon through Mi.com and Flipkart
  • The smartphone comes with a starting price of Rs. 14,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, one of the most popular budget smartphones in the country, will go on sale in India today, August 8. As usual, Xiaomi will continue to adhere to its flash sale model for the smartphone. The bi-weekly sale will be held simultaneously on Mi.com and Flipkart at 12 noon. The Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in the country back in February with notable features, including an 18:9 display, dual rear camera setup, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Xiaomi is taking on the likes of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6 Plus, and the new Honor 9N by offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro at a starting price as Rs. 14,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India

The Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration, while its variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. Both variants will be available through in a flash sale via Mi.com and Flipkart in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options. Customers buying the handset through Mi.com will get a bunch of bundled offers, including Rs. 2,200 cashback with Jio and a free three-month Hungama Music subscription.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi has provided 64GB of built-in storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Redmi Note 5 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front. Besides, it packs a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected on August 21 as HMD Global Sends Invites
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Vivo Freedom Carnival Sale Kicks Off With Vivo V9, Vivo Nex Flash Sales
  2. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected at August 21 HMD Global Event
  3. Flipkart Takes on Amazon With 'The Big Freedom Sale', Starting August 10
  4. Oppo F9 Pro Colour Options, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed by Oppo India
  5. Apple Tipped to Name Next iPhones as iPhone 9, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Plus
  6. Honor Play vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Vivo V9 vs Nokia 7 Plus
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Should Know
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 AI Camera Features, S Pen Colours Leaked
  9. Nokia 5.1 Plus Spotted on Bluetooth Certification Site, May Launch Soon
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.