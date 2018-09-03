Xiaomi India has hinted at a new Red-coloured Redmi smartphone model that may arrive in the country on Tuesday. The Chinese manufacturer is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Redmi series. On that occasion last month, the company's Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain had shared an image that suggested that a new Red-colour model is in the works. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 5 Flame Red edition in China earlier in June. In India, the China Redmi Note 5 model is available as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, meaning this is the smartphone that may arrive in the new colour model.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro currently sells in India in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold variants. The Flame Red model that was available in the Redmi Note 5 in China in June, was not rolled out it India. In a post by Redmi India's official Twitter handle, Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new colour model and is expected on Tuesday. The company's tweet reads as, "RED is coming! Watch this space tomorrow at 10 AM!" and with the tagline "Get RED-y to be mesmerised", Meanwhile, Xiaomi has released a video teaser as well. However, there are no real details regarding price in India and availability available as of now.

In terms of pricing, the other colour variants of the Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in the country priced starting at Rs. 13,999. However, the price was later raised to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and went up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.