NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red Colour Variant India Launch Expected on Tuesday

, 03 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red Colour Variant India Launch Expected on Tuesday

Xiaomi has teased the launch of a new Red colour variant

Highlights

  • Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro may arrive on Tuesday in a Red variant
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Flame Red edition was launched in China
  • Redmi Note 5 Pro is the India model of the Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi India has hinted at a new Red-coloured Redmi smartphone model that may arrive in the country on Tuesday. The Chinese manufacturer is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its Redmi series. On that occasion last month, the company's Global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain had shared an image that suggested that a new Red-colour model is in the works. To recall, Xiaomi had launched the Redmi Note 5 Flame Red edition in China earlier in June. In India, the China Redmi Note 5 model is available as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, meaning this is the smartphone that may arrive in the new colour model.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro currently sells in India in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold variants. The Flame Red model that was available in the Redmi Note 5 in China in June, was not rolled out it India. In a post by Redmi India's official Twitter handle, Xiaomi has teased the launch of the new colour model and is expected on Tuesday. The company's tweet reads as, "RED is coming! Watch this space tomorrow at 10 AM!" and with the tagline "Get RED-y to be mesmerised", Meanwhile, Xiaomi has released a video teaser as well. However, there are no real details regarding price in India and availability available as of now.

In terms of pricing, the other colour variants of the Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in the country priced starting at Rs. 13,999. However, the price was later raised to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, and went up to Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 Pro runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor that has an f/2.0 aperture. At the front, the Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 20-megapixel camera sensor with a selfie LED flash. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is equipped with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is fueled by a 4000mAh battery and measures 158.6x75.4x8.05mm.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi
NASA Chief Says Fresh Moon Mission Does Not Need a Big Budget
AI Technique Used to Successfully Treat Metastatic Cancer Patient: Study
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Flame Red Colour Variant India Launch Expected on Tuesday
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F9 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  2. Xiaomi Teases Dual 4G VoLTE Support for Redmi 6 Series in India
  3. Xiaomi Launches 10W Mi Wireless Charger (Universal Fast Charge Edition)
  4. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  5. Vivo V11 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy J4 Prime, Galaxy J6 Prime Budget Phones Spotted in Vietnam
  7. Huawei Nova 3i Review
  8. Motorola P30 Note With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras, 6GB RAM Launched
  9. Honor Teases Bezel-Less Magic 2 With Oppo Find X-Like Sliding Camera
  10. MIUI 10 Global Beta 8.8.30 Release Fixes WhatsApp, Telegram Notification Issue
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.