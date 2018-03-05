Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro fans in India are in for a treat as the company prepares to make all four colour variants of the handsets available for the first time during the flash sale to be held on March 7. Gadgets 360 has learnt that Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro will be sold at 12pm on March 7 in Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and Lake Blue colour variants in the flash sales to be held simultaneously on Flipkart and Mi.com. The 6GB RAM variant of the Redmi Note 5 Pro will also be sold, albeit only in the Black colour option.

Launched in India last month, the two mid-range smartphones saw their first sale on February 22 with a claimed 300,000 units sold in a matter of 3 minutes. This was followed by another sale on February 28. The third flash sale will be held on March 7, which will provide users with numerous options to choose from - in terms of RAM and colours, with the full selection of colour options set to be available in the country as mentioned earlier.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

Both smartphones sport 5.99-inch displays full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, while the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a more powerful Snapdragon 636 SoC. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in 4GB/ 6GB RAM variants with 64GB storage, and the Redmi Note 5 is available in 3GB RAM/ 32Gb storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants. In terms of software, both phones run MIUI 9 on top of Android Nougat out-of-the-box. The Redmi Note 5 Pro is expected to get an upgrade to Android Oreo in the near future.

In terms of camera, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor sporting an aperture of f/2.2 and a 1.25-micron pixel size, while the 5-megapixel secondary sensor has a f/2.0 aperture and 1.12-micron pixel size. There is also an LED flash on the back. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor that is accompanied by an LED selfie-light. The Redmi Note 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size. On the front, the handset has a 5-megapixel camera sensor with an LED selfie flash module.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.