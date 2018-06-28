Redmi Note 5-Series has crossed the 5-million sales mark in India within four months of its launch, Xiaomi claimed on Thursday. The series, which comprises the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, was launched in February. While the Redmi Note 5 was launched with a starting price of Rs. 9,999, the Redmi Note 5 Pro debuted with an initial price of Rs. 13,999. The price of the latter raised by Rs. 1,000 last month over PCBA import taxes and the depreciation of the rupee. Both smartphone models feature a thin-bezel, 18:9 display, selfie-light module, and a large, 4000mAh battery. The smartphones are competing against the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Moto G6, and Oppo Realme 1.

Xiaomi claims that with the new sales record, the Redmi Note 5 Series has become the fastest selling phone series in India to cross the five million mark in the given time across all platforms. "Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, including all variants for both smartphones, have gained massive popularity and received huge love from Mi fans. We have worked diligently to ramp up the supplies of our Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro so that Mi Fans can buy them easily at any time," the company said in a press statement while announcing the new success.

Through the first flash sale that took place a week after their formal launch and lasted of nearly three minutes, Xiaomi sold more than 300,000 units of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. That record itself highlighted the strong demand of the latest Redmi Note-Series models. Also, it is worth noting here that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is still available for purchase through flash sale rounds, though the Redmi Note 5 is available openly through various online and offline stores for some time.

The Redmi Note 5 Series is the successor to last year's Redmi Note 4 that emerged as the highest shipped smartphone in India in May, according to a report by IDC. Xiaomi says that it sold 10 million units of the Redmi Note 4 within one year of its launch in India, and five million units in its first six months.

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

To recall, the dual-SIM Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro both run Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 and features a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, 450-nit brightness, and 83 percent NTSC colour gamut. While the Redmi Note 5 is powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 5 Pro includes a Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 5 Review

The Redmi Note 5 has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an LED selfie-light module. It comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options that both are expandable via microSD card.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has a 20-megapixel camera sensor along with an LED flash. It has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card.

Redmi Note 5 Pro Review

Both Redmi Note 5 Series models have 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB on the connectivity front and pack a 4000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A fast charging.