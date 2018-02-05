Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaked Renders Tip an 18:9 Display With Thin Bezels

 
, 05 February 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaked Renders Tip an 18:9 Display With Thin Bezels

Photo Credit: TargetYouTube

Highlights

  • The renders show a display with thin bezels on the front
  • Renders also reveal a dual camera setup on the back
  • The phone's price is expected to start at CNY 1,499

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was recently leaked via China's 3C certification website with two models expected to launch soon. Another leak has now outed alleged renders of the smartphone, which reveal an 18:9 aspect ratio with thinner bezels than before. The leak also shows a dual camera setup on the back, with a fingerprint sensor below it. Three colours of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 are shown in the photos.

A report by TargetYouTube claims that the the Redmi Note 4 successor is expected to launch in March/ April 2018 at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,200). A recent MyDrivers report had claimed a base price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,300) for the Redmi Note 5. Of course, Xiaomi has not made an official announcement around this smartphone yet.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will allegedly sport a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. According to the report, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 3/ 4GB of RAM and 32/ 64GB of inbuilt storage options. The phone is expected to run MIUI 9 based on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 renders suggest a dual camera setup on the back. The phone will reportedly bear a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is expected to be an 8-megapixel sensor with 1080p video recording. Apart from that, a 4100mAh battery, with fast charging support, is rumoured to be present under the hood of the Redmi Note 5.

Despite the high quality renders and extensive list of specifications, this leak is supposed to be taken with a pinch of salt. We will possibly have clarity from Xiaomi in the coming days.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Mobiles, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications
