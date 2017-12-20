Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Replaced by Redmi 5 Plus, Claims MIUI Forum Moderator

 
20 December 2017
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Replaced by Redmi 5 Plus, Claims MIUI Forum Moderator

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus

Highlights

  • An MIUI Forum Super Moderator claimed the new development
  • Moderator reports that Xiaomi has dropped the Redmi Note name
  • Xiaomi has sold over five million Redmi Note 4 units in India

Though the market was anticipating the arrival of Redmi Note 5, it has now been reported that Xiaomi has replaced the anticipated handset with the Redmi 5 Plus that was unveiled alongside the Redmi 5 earlier this month. The Beijing-based company launched the Redmi Note 4 in India back in January this year as the predecessor of the Redmi Note 5 and has so far sold it has over five million units in the country.

A Super Moderator on MIUI Forum posted a Redmi 5 Plus review in which it has been claimed that Xiaomi has dropped its 'Note' branding for the Redmi series, and that the recently launched Redmi 5 Plus is in fact the anticipated Redmi Note 5, or at least, takes its place in the company's lineup. "No one knows, but as of the moment, Xiaomi has decided to drop the Note name on their 5.7-inch sized budget phones," the MIUI Forum member claimed.

"The wait is finally over, Xiaomi has finally decided to release the Redmi Note 5, wait!!! I heard its called the Redmi 5 Plus? No kidding?? There was a name change? Well yes folks, the 2 new Redmi Note sized phones are named Redmi 5 for the 5.7" and Redmi 5 Plus for the 5.99". What will happen to the successor of the Redmi 4X which is supposed to be a 5" Redmi 5?" the moderator added. As noted, the Xiaomi Redmi 4X (launched in India as the Redmi 4) doesn't have a successor yet, if one considers the difference in form factor.

If we believe the claim made by the Super Moderator, the Redmi 5 Plus will be the successor to the Redmi Note 4. We've reached out to Xiaomi to elaborate. Interestingly, the specifications of the Redmi 5 Plus also matches with the leaked specifications of the Redmi Note 4 successor. An online listing emerged in November showed that the MIUI 9-based Redmi Note 5 will come with a 5.99-inch display and 1080x2160 pixels resolution and will be powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. These are the prime components on the Redmi 5 Plus.

The Redmi 5 Plus also has a 12-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture PDAF lens and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Further, the handset has up to 64GB of onboard storage and packs a 4000mAh battery.

In China, the Redmi 5 Plus 3GB RAM variant is available for purchase at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 9,700), while its 4GB RAM variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 12,700). Details about the launch of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus in India are yet to arrive. Also, it is unclear whether Xiaomi would bring the Redmi Note 5 as a renamed version of the Redmi 5 Plus.

