Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM in India

, 22 September 2018
Build number of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update is 10.0.2.0

Highlights

  • Redmi Note 5 is the latest Xiaomi phone to get MIUI 10 in India
  • Version number of the build is 10.0.2.0
  • It brings full screen navigational gestures to the phone

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has become the latest smartphone from the Chinese phone maker to receive the MIUI 10 stable update in countries including India. Users have started reporting the latest OTA update hours after the official MIUI India Twitter account had stated that MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM would be rolled out for the mid-range handset. Build number of the update is 10.0.2.0. Notably, the premium Redmi Note 5 Pro was updated to the latest MIUI 10 stable build earlier this week. Recently, the Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, and Redmi Y2 have also received the MIUI 10 stable update.

The India rollout was tipped by Iftekhar Alam on Twitter, in a reply to the MIUI India account. According to a screenshot posted by the user, the update brings the August Android security patch to the Redmi Note 5, and carries build MIUI 10 V10.0.2.0 OEGMIFH.

A MI Forum post by a user details the features in the changelog that this update brings. These include all-new full screen navigational gestures and UI, a new natural sound system with ambient sounds, and other improvements like app revamps for Clock and Notes apps. The update is expected to roll out in batches, and you can keep a tab by going into Settings > About Phone > System Updates.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was launched in India back in February this year at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.

The dual-SIM Redmi Note 5 sports a a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage. The phone sports a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It also has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Comments

Redmi Note 5

Redmi Note 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Good battery life
  • Above-average camera quality
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM design
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi, MIUI
