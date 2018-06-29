Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India back in February and the smartphone arrived with strong specifications, good design, dual cameras, among other features. However, the weak link in the Redmi Note 5 Pro was that it ran MIUI skin on top of Android 7.1.2 Nougat. But now, Xiaomi is keeping its promise and rolling out MIUI 9.5 based on Android Oreo. Last month, based on a few reports Redmi Note 5 Pro was expected to be the first smartphone from the company to get Android Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6. However, that was not meant to be, as Xiaomi pulled the announcement post indicating a cancellation of the rollout. However, earlier this week, the Chinese manufacturer made an official announcement that the MIUI 9.5 update, running on top of Android Oreo, will be released via the OTA method for the Redmi Note 5 Pro starting Friday (June 29).

The MIUI 9.5 update to Redmi Note 5 Pro will be rolled out via the OTA method in a phased manner, so you might have to wait a few days to receive it. As per a Fonearena report, the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI stable update comes with the version number MIUI 9.5.14.0.OEIMIFA, and the changelog mentions Android Nougat to Android Oreo upgrade for India, optimised dual 4G function, and other optimisations. Notably, Xiaomi has already made the announcement, but is yet to publish an official changelog in Xiaomi's MIUI forums.

Redmi Note 5 Pro users who have not received a notification, can go to Settings > About phone > System update > Check for updates. As mentioned, since this is an OTA update, it might take a while before it lands on your smartphone. But, you also have the option to download it or get the actual ROM files directly. The Recovery ROM can be installed used the Updater app, however, the Fastboot ROM will require an unlocked bootloader.

The report also says that Xiaomi recently started rolling out MIUI 9.5.11.0.OEIMIFA update for the users who updated their devices to MIUI 9.5.6.0 update that was deleted soon after release. While it was mostly a bug fixing update to improve system stability, it also brought April security patch to the handset along with updated Mi Video with online content integration.

To recall some of the specifications, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a dual-SIM smartphone. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD (1080x2160 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, clocked at up to 1.8GHz, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it bears a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376 sensor. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in a single storage variant - 64GB - which is expandable via microSD card in a hybrid dual-SIM format. It is powered by a 4000mAh battery that's rated to deliver up to 14 hours of continuous video playback, with 5V/2A fast charging.