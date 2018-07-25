Phone manufacturer Xiaomi has unveiled the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of its Redmi Note 5 smartphone in China. Notably, the top-end variant has been priced similar to the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. To recall, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was rebranded in China as the Redmi Note 5 albeit with certain hardware-level changes. Key differences between the two smartphones are that the Chinese variant has a 13-megapixel selfie camera compared to the 20-megapixel front sensor on the Indian model. Also, the Chinese Redmi Note 5 has a larger 1.4-micron pixel sensor (1.25-micron on the Indian unit) and larger f/1.9 aperture (f/2.2 on Indian model) for the rear camera. The rear camera also has dual-pixel PDAF on the Chinese unit, compared to just PDAF on its Indian counterpart.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China) price, availability

The Redmi Note 5 price in China has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 17,200) for the new 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant. This is the exact same price point at which the model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched back in March. Sales for the new variant will commence from 10am CST (7:30am IST) on July 27. It will be available in all five colour options - Black, Blue, Flame Red, Gold, and Rose Gold. Interestingly, the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is currently out-of-stock on Xiaomi's Chinese shopping portal.

Apart from that, the base variant of the Redmi Note 5 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available in China at a price of CNY 999 (around Rs. 10,100) and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model comes in at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,200).

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (China) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 5 in China runs MIUI 9, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset, much like the Indian Redmi Note 5 Pro, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 64GB/ 128GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 5 bears a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset gets a 13-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.