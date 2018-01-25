Redmi Note 5 has now received 3C certification in China, as per a report. The certification has been given to two models of the upcoming Redmi Note series smartphone that are listed as the Xiaomi MEE7S and MET7S. Some previous reports suggested that Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 5 in the second quarter of this year, while there were also some speculations in the past that company could launch the Redmi 5 Plus instead of the Redmi Note 5 as the successor to the Redmi Note 4. Nevertheless, the latest discovery points to a sooner launch of the all-new Redmi Note model.

A report by MyDrivers claims that the Redmi Note 5 has now been certified by 3C in China. The report also highlights some of the key specifications of the rumoured Redmi Note model as well as claims that the base variant of the new model will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, while its top-end version will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. This counters the previous MyDrivers report that was claiming the presence of a Snapdragon 632 processor that is yet to arrive in the market. It appears that Xiaomi has decided to go with the last year's Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 636 to avoid the delay that was earlier presumed due to the awaited launch of the Snapdragon 632 SoC. Importantly, the Snapdragon 632 is expected to be an underclocked variant of the Snapdragon 636 though may have some advancements over the Snapdragon 630.

Apart from the change in the processor from what was rumoured in the past, rest of the newly reported specifications of the Redmi Note 5 are quite in line with the previous reports. The smartphone is claimed to feature 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The Snapdragon 630 variant of the Redmi Note 5 will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage, while its Snapdragon 636 version is reported to have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, as reported by MyDrivers. The handset is said to have a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary camera sensor. Further, an 8-megapixel is rumoured to be available on the front.

Similar to the Redmi Note 4, the Redmi Note 5 is expected to come with a 4100mAh battery that would support an upgraded, 18W fast charging technology. The new model is also rumoured to run Android-based MIUI 9 and come with a facial recognition feature.

The base variant of the Redmi Note 5 is speculated to go on sale in China with a price tag of CNY 1499 (approximately Rs. 15,000), whereas its higher-end version is reported to come at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Both the variants are claimed to hit stores in China sometime by the end of next month. Interestingly, Xiaomi is exhibiting its new offerings at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona where it will likely to reveal details about the new model.