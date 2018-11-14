NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Update in India

, 14 November 2018
Photo Credit: Mi India Forums

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is receiving the update via OTA

Highlights

  • Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 update rollout for Redmi Note 4 users
  • The update is rolling out to few users in India first via OTA
  • Xiaomi will roll it out to all users soon

In a new development, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is now receiving the MIUI 10 Global ROM update. Users in India particularly are receiving the update, and Xiaomi announces that this is a nightly global stable update, which means few random users will get the update first, and after receiving feedback, all users will get the MIUI 10 Stable Global ROM. Xiaomi announced the MIUI 10 Global ROM at an event in September, and has since then rolled out the stable version to Redmi Note 5, Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro, and Redmi Y2 users.

On its Mi India forums, Xiaomi has announced that the MIUI 10 Nightly Global Stable V10.1.1.0.NCFMIFI for Redmi Note 4 is being pushed to random users in India. The update is being pushed via OTA, and because it's a nightly stable update, it may be a while before all users see the update. Some users have already started reporting of the update arriving on their phone, and have shared screenshots on the forums as well.

For those who aren't seeing it yet, Xiaomi should begin a public rollout soon, and therefore its recommended to keep checking for the latest MIUI 10 ROM by going to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

Based on screenshots posted by Redmi Note 4 users, the changelog suggests that MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM brings full-screen gestures, redesigned volume sliders, improved multi-tasking management, natural sound system, redesigned notification panel, and more.

The Redmi Note 4 is part of the second wave rollout for the MIUI 10 update, and the company has reportedly confirmed that a total of 21 devices will get the update. Earlier this month, Xiaomi Poco F1 also started receiving the MIUI Global Stable ROM update

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Poco F1, Mi 8 Get Pixel 3's Night Sight Mode via Ported Google Camera App
PUBG PS4 India Price and Editions Revealed as Pre-Orders Open on PS Store
Comment
 
 

