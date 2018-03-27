Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 9.5 OTA Update

 
, 27 March 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 9.5 OTA Update

Highlights

  • File size of the update is approximately 425MB
  • The update is based on Android Nougat
  • It will be pushed out to other Xiaomi phones gradually

Redmi Note 4 units have reportedly started receiving the latest MIUI 9.5 stable build, as per user reports. The MIUI 9.5.4.0.NCFMIFA update has an approximate file size of 425MB and brings several new features and bug fixes to the Redmi Note 5's predecessor. The update comes in the wake of Xiaomi's announcement that 30 of the company's smartphones - including the dated Mi 3 and Redmi 3 - will get the MIUI 9.5 build, over OTA, in the coming weeks.

According to a report by GSMArena, which cites Redmi Note 4 users, the mid-range smartphone has received its latest MIUI update albeit based on top of Android Nougat. As per screenshots submitted by users, the software update comes with fixes for issues such as top sites in Mi browser, dual apps in WhatsApp, App Vault, home screen freezing, system launcher bugs, weather info in status bar, automatic updates, and UI adjustments. While not mentioned, the update is expected to bring the latest Android security patch.

The OTA update comes more than a week after Xiaomi was reported to have started seeding the nightly build of MIUI 9.5 to select Redmi Note 4 users. Nightly builds are usually sent across to randomly selected users in order to obtain user feedback before a wider rollout.

Just recently, Xiaomi had announced updates for several of its smartphones including the latest Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Mi Max 2, and so on. The update will roll out to eligible smartphones gradually via OTA. You can, alternatively, check for updates by going into Settings > About phone > System updates.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Great battery performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • Hybrid SIM slot
  • Too much software bloat
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

2GHz octa-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4100mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Reportedly Receiving MIUI 9.5 OTA Update
 
 

Google Pixel 2
