Xiaomi, Redmi Said to Launch Several Smartphones in India by Year End

Xiaomi will be launching Redmi Note 11 5G in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G later this month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 November 2021 18:42 IST
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Note 11 Pro+ said to launch in India as Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Highlights
  • The timeline, number of devices launching in India is unclear as of now
  • Redmi Note 11 5G launched in Europe as Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Redmi Note 11T 5G's India specifications have not yet been revealed

Xiaomi will reportedly launch many devices in India before the end of this year. Earlier this week, the Chinese tech giant announced that it will be launching the Redmi Note 11T 5G later this month. Late last month, it was reported that two Redmi Note 11 series smartphones will launch in India as Xiaomi branded smartphones. Now, fresh reports suggest that several smartphones may get launched under Redmi and Xiaomi monikers. However, the exact timeline and the number of devices being launched is unclear as of now.

As per a tweet by notable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), many Xiaomi and Redmi devices will be launched in India before the end of this year. However, Sharma did not mention which smartphones, tablets, or other devices will be launched in the next few weeks.

As mentioned, Redmi announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 11T 5G in India on November 30. The smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China in October. The Xiaomi sub-brand has not yet disclosed any specification of the smartphone apart from it being 5G-enabled.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Xiaomi may launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in India as the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge. However, the exact timeline of the launch of these smartphones has not yet been confirmed. The tipster, who shared this information, also mentioned that the Redmi smartphones won't be rebranded as Xiaomi smartphones in the global market.

Earlier this month, the Redmi Note 11 5G was rebranded and launched as the Poco M4 Pro 5G in Europe. The Poco smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dot display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. Poco M4 Pro 5G gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Pro fast charging.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 810
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy A13 Renders Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras

