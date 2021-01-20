Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 have been tipped to launch in India next month. The tipster also says that the Redmi Note 10 series will be “priced aggressively” in India considering that the Redmi Note 9 series did not perform as well as expected in terms of sale. The Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G variant has also been reportedly spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site with the model number M2101K6G.

Known tipster Ishan Agarwal via a 91Mobiles report claims that the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 will launch in India in February. He says that the smartphones are expected to be priced aggressively, keeping in mind the performance of the Redmi Note 9 series last year and the competition the Xiaomi-sub brand now faces from the likes of Realme. Redmi Note 10 is tipped to be offered in White, Gray, and Green colour variants.

Another report by 91Mobiles claims that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 4G has been spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site. The listing confirms that the 4G variant will have Bluetooth connectivity options, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and the vanilla Redmi Note 10 have also been spotted on various certification sites over the last few weeks.

Most recently, the Redmi Note 10 Pro variant received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that the phone's launch in India is imminent. It was also spotted on the US FCC website. Earlier, a tipster had claimed that the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will launch in India in the last week of February or March. The new report further narrows the timeline to February.

Redmi Note 10 Pro will likely come in three storage options and have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC under the hood. Past leaks and certifications have revealed that the smartphone will come in 4G and 5G variants. It is expected to pack a 5,050mAh battery and a quad rear camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.