Redmi K40 Series Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications, Livestream Details

Redmi K40 launch event will begin at 7.30pm CST (5pm IST) on February 25.

By Veer Arjun Singh | Updated: 25 February 2021 08:00 IST
Redmi K40 series will feature Snapdragon 888 SoC and E4 AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Redmi K40 series price will start at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 33,600)
  • The series is expected to get two models: Redmi K40 Po and Redmi K40
  • Both smartphones are expected to come with E4 AMOLED displays

Redmi K40 series will be launched by Xiaomi in China today, and it is expected to include the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 smartphones. The series is said to come with the world's smallest selfie camera cutout and the top model will feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Redmi K40 series was recently teased to feature AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and dual stereo speakers. Along with the smartphones, Xiaomi is also expected to unveil new RedmiBook Pro laptop and Redmi Max television models at the Redmi K40 launch event.

Redmi K40 series price, livestream details

The Redmi K40 series has been confirmed by the company to have a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs. 33,600). It's the same as the starting price of the Redmi K30 Pro launched in March 2020. The company will be livestreaming the Redmi K40 Series launch at 7:30pm CST (5pm IST), and you can get more details about how to watch the stream from the Mi.com website. As always, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for details that emerge from the launch.

Redmi K40 series specifications

Xiaomi has teased a few specifications of the Redmi K40 series that could feature on either or both the Redmi K40 Pro and the Redmi K40 smartphones. As per a series of teasers posted on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo by Xiaomi, the Redmi K40 series will feature E4 AMOLED display developed by Samsung with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The new display technology is claimed to offer an enhanced viewing experience. The teasers posted by the company on Weibo also confirmed the presence of dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound and 4,520mAh battery.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing had also posted on Weibo to confirm that the Redmi K40 series will be the first from the Xiaomi sub-brand to include the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. As per a tipster, the Redmi K40 Pro will include the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the Redmi K40 will get a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Another teaser image confirmed triple rear cameras on at least one of the Redmi K40 series smartphones. Certification listings of the two phones tip 6.67-inch displays and both 5G and 4G connectivity options.

Xiaomi has teased a new RedmiBook Pro model that could launch at the Redmi K40 series launch event today, along with a new Redmi Max TV model.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

