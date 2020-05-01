Technology News
Redmi Phone With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Spotted on TENAA, Likely to be New Redmi K30 Model

The Redmi phone listed on TENAA carries model number M2001G7AC and has 5G support.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 1 May 2020 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: TENAA

TENAA shows the Redmi phone with a quad-camera setup

Highlights
  • TENAA shows a Redmi phone with 48-megapixel main camera
  • The model number M2001G7AC was highlighted on TENAA
  • The model number is similar to Redmi K30 5G's model number

Redmi K30 5G was launched last year in China with the model number M2001G7AE. Soon after the launch, a Redmi phone with a similar model number - M2001G7AC - was spotted on Chinese telecoms regulatory agency TENAA - hinting at the arrival of a new model of Redmi K30 5G. Now, the same TENAA listing has been refreshed, suggesting the rumoured new Redmi K30 model will come with a 48-megapixel main camera, unlike the 64-megapixel main shooter present in Redmi K30 5G and 4G models.

According to the information available on TENAA, we can see the Redmi phone with model number M2001G7AC, similar to the model number of Redmi K30 5G (M2001G7AE). TENAA has published an update on the listing that notes that this model will come with 48-megapixel camera, instead of the 64-megapixel that is listed.

m2001g7ac tenaa Redmi

Updated TENAA listing shows the rumoured new Redmi K30 model with a 48-megapixel main camera
Photo Credit: TENAA

Additionally, it is mentioned that the phone will come with 5G support, 4,400mAh battery, and an unnamed octa-core processor. The listing also highlights the phone's 6GB, 8GB, and 10GB RAM options along with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage. Lastly, the Redmi phone measures 165.4×76.6×8.8mm and weighs 209 grams, as per the listing.

Although the name of the Redmi phone on TENAA is not specified, the key specifications (other than the updated 48-megapixel camera) are almost similar to that of Redmi K30 5G. To recall, Redmi K30 5G was launched in December 2019 with 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB variants. The phone additionally packs 4,500mAh battery and has a 64-megapixel main camera.

Notably, the current TENAA listing also contains photos of the Redmi smartphone with quad rear cameras and dual front cameras - similar to what was seen in Redmi K30 5G. Since the aforementioned information available on TENAA is similar to the specifications of Redmi K30 5G, it is possible that the listed Redmi phone is a new model of Redmi K30 5G. However, since Xiaomi has not confirmed this development, it is also possible that this might be a different phone altogether.

Interestingly, a report recently stated that Xiaomi is planning to add a new phone to the Redmi K30 series. Dubbed as Redmi K30i, the phone is claimed to come with a 48-megapixel main camera. It also speculated that the K30i is a toned-down version of Redmi K30 5G.

Comments

Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi, Redmi K30 5G, M2001G7AC, M2001G7AE
