Redmi K20 Pro Update Brings February Security Patch, Vlog Mode: Reports

The Vlog mode allows users to create short clips by stitching together multiple photos using artistic effects.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 12 March 2020 12:39 IST
Photo Credit: Mi Community

Vlog mode lets users see a preview of the effect before applying it to a video

Highlights
  • Redmi K20 Pro’s update carries the build number MIUI 11.0.4.0.QFKINXM
  • It is 631MB in size and comes with the useful Vlog mode
  • Vlog mode allows Redmi K20 Pro users to create short compilation clips

Xiaomi has begun the rollout a new software update for the Redmi K20 Pro in India via the stable channel, as per user reports. The update brings the February Android security patch to the Redmi flagship in India. However, it is over a month late since Google has already released the March security patch for its Pixel lineup. Aside from the security patch, the latest Android 10-based MIUI 11 update for the Redmi K20 Pro also introduces the cool Vlog mode, which allows users to create short videos with artistic focus effects by stitching together multiple still photos.

We have come across multiple posts from Redmi K20 Pro users on the official Mi community forum, detailing the release of a new software update. The update carries the build number MIUI 11.0.4.0.QFKINXM and is 631MB in size. The changelog only mentions two new arrivals – the February Android security patch and Vlog mode. As for the security patch, you can check details about the vulnerabilities it fixes on the official Android security bulletin repository. Plus, there are the usual system security enhancements and bug fixes that come with monthly updates. However, users note that the update doesn't bring any fix for the battery life and freezing issues on the Redmi K20 Pro.

Talking about the Vlog mode, it can be accessed on the home page of the default camera app. It allows users to create short compilation videos of around 10 seconds made from stills taken at varied points during the capture. Users can choose between multiple presets, colour palettes, and background sound effects for their videos. Moreover, the Vlog mode will also allow Redmi K20 Pro users to see a preview of each vlog effect before applying it to their videos.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Very good battery life
  • Versatile cameras
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • 4K video quality could be better
  • Slow front camera pop-up mechanism
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Xiaomi, Redmi K20 Pro, February Android Security Patch, Vlog Mode
