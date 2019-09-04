Xiaomi has begun the rollout of a stable MIUI 10 update based on Android 10 for the Redmi K20 Pro in China. In doing so, the Redmi K20 Pro has become one of the few phones aside from Google's Pixel lineup and the Essential Phone to get the software upgrade. However, the stable Android 10-based MIUI 10 update for the Redmi K20 Pro is only available in China as of now, and there is no word when it will be released for users in India. Also, the Android 10 update is yet to arrive on the Mi 9T Pro, which is the global version of the Redmi K20 Pro.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi CEO, shared a Weibo post earlier today, revealing that the rollout of Android 10 update for the Redmi K20 Pro has been released. He also noted that other Xiaomi phones will also receive the update soon. As per a post by the official MIUI Weibo account, Redmi K20 Pro users who participated in the Android 10 beta testing will be the first one to get their hands on the updated software. Moreover, closed beta testing for the Redmi K20's Android 10 update has also begun in China and will be rolled out soon for those who have registered for the programme.

As of now, the Redmi K20 Pro is yet to receive the Android 10 update in India. But since Xiaomi has already kicked off the beta testing process, we expect the company to release the stable version soon. Registrations for the Redmi K20 Pro's Android 10 beta testing are still open and users selected for the programme will be announced on September 11. Xiaomi confirmed back in June that the Redmi K20 Pro will be updated to Android 10 in 2019's fourth quarter, alongside Redmi K20 and Mi 9 series as well.

XDA Developers reports that the OTA builds are available for units in India (v10.4.7.0) as well as China (v10.4.4.0), though GSMArena notes these are beta builds - at least for India. We've reached out to Xiaomi for confirmation regarding the India rollout.

Android 10 brings a host of new features such as a system-wide dark mode, more privacy controls, a focus mode to let users silence apps they find distracting, a hierarchy system for notifications, bubble notifications, smart reply, and a new gesture navigation mode among others. But since MIUI is a heavily skinned version of Android, some of the Android 10 features might be implemented in a different manner compared to how they look on phones running a stock Android build such as the Google Pixel phones.