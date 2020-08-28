Redmi 9i Said to Launch in India Soon, May Be a Rebranded Redmi 9A

Redmi 9i may be Xiaomi's next budget friendly offering in the Redmi 9 series in India, after the Redmi 9 Prime and the just released Redmi 9. The Redmi 9 Prime was a rebranded version of the global variant of Redmi 9, while the recently launched Redmi 9 is a slightly tweaked version of the Malaysian Redmi 9C. Now, it is expected that this rumoured Redmi 9i will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 9A that was launched alongside the Redmi 9C in Malaysia.

According to a report by Pricebaba, the Redmi 9i will be a rebranded Redmi 9A. It will come to India soon in two configurations, 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB, along with three colour options namely, Nature Green, Sea Blue, and Midnight Black. Beyond this, no other information about the specifications is available.

Xiaomi launched the Redmi 9 Prime in India earlier this month and the phone was a rebranded version of the Redmi 9 that launched in Spain back in June. Next, the Redmi 9 was launched in India on August 27, and is a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9C that debuted in Malaysia in late June.

During the Malaysian launch, the Chinese company released another budget friendly phone named the Redmi 9A, which is now the only phone in the Redmi 9 series that has not reached the Indian market. Thus, it is being speculated that it will come to India as the Redmi 9i and may be a rebranded or a slightly tweaked version of the Redmi 9A.

If it does turn out to be that way, we can get an idea of the specifications for the Redmi 9i.

Redmi 9i specifications (expected)

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 9i is expected to run Android 10 with MIUI 11 or MIUI 12 on top. It may feature a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone might be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and as per the report, it may come with 4GB of RAM.

The Redmi 9i may come with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The Redmi 9i is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

