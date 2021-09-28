Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport smartphone variants have launched quietly in India. This comes just days after the Redmi 9 Activ was launched with more storage and RAM and in new colour options over the Redmi 9. The Redmi 9i Sport and Redmi 9A Sport are identical to the Redmi 9i and Redmi 9A as well, except for the addition of a P2i coating that makes them splash-proof. The two models have identical colour options as the Redmi 9 Activ.

Redmi 9i Sport, Redmi 9A Sport price in India, sale

The new Redmi 9i Sport is priced in India at Rs. 8,799 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and Rs. 9,299 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is listed on Mi.com in Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour options.

The Redmi 9i also comes in the same price and configurations, although the colour options are - Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue.

The Redmi 9A Sport is priced in India at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. This model is also listed on Mi.com in the same Carbon Black, Metallic Blue, and Coral Green colour options. Both the Sport models are listed with exchange discounts. The Redmi 9A is also listed with the same price and configurations. The vanilla model comes in Midnight Black, Nature Green, and Sea Blue colour options.

Redmi 9i Sport specifications

Apart from the P2i coating, the Redmi 9i Sport has identical specifications to the Redmi 9i. It runs on MIUI 12 and features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and comes with up to 128GB storage. For photos and videos, the Redmi 9i Sport comes with a single 13-megapixel rear sensor. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include VoWiFi, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Redmi 9A Sport specifications

As for the Redmi 9A Sport, it is also identical to the Redmi 9A barring the P2i coating. The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The smartphone features a 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro-USB port for charging.

For photography, the Redmi 9A comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel snapper with an f/2.2 aperture at the front. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone also supports AI face unlock.

