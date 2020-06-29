Xiaomi announced that its Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C smartphones will be unveiled tomorrow, on June 30. The company shared this via a post on its Malaysian Facebook page. The announcement does not include any specifications but the two phones have been spotted online in a few leaks that hint at some of the internals. Additionally, renders of the Redmi 9A have also been leaked showing off an unexpected back panel design.

The post was made by Xiaomi Malaysia on Facebook showing just a poster stating the date, June 30. Redmi 9A and will be the follow-up to the Redmi 8A from last year while the Redmi 9C seems to be a new entrant in the series. The Faceook poster did not state if there will be an event for the two phones and if so, when it will be hosted.

Talking about the leaked renders, a report by Playfuldroid shows the Redmi 9A in three different colour variants that are supposedly called Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue, and Peacock Green. They show a front design that is very similar to the Redmi 9 with the notch for the selfie camera. The major changes can be seen on the back panel and camera placement. The dual camera setup that can be seen in the renders for the alleged Redmi 9A is placed on the left side of the back panel with a strip running down to the bottom of the phone that carries the Redmi branding. However, these leaked renders show a different back panel design as compared to the recent leak.

Redmi 9A specifications (rumoured)

Coming to the rumoured specifications, there have been several leaks of the Redmi 9A but it seems like the Redmi 9C has managed to stay out of the spotlight. The Redmi 9A is said to come with 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 5-megapixel front camera housed inside the waterdrop-notch. It may be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC and backed by a 5,000mAh battery. This particular leak shows an image of the alleged Redmi 9A with a single camera on the back that it said to be a 13-megapixle sensor. Other specifications include 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and 4G support, 10W fast charging, and 3GB of RAM.

