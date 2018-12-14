NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Series May Just Have Received 3C Certification in China: Report

, 14 December 2018
Xiaomi's three new smartphones carry model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T, and M1901F7C

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has received certification for three new models in China
  • All three models have 5V/2A charging and 4G LTE support
  • Xiaomi might skip Redmi Note 6 Pro launch in China to bring new models

Xiaomi has been spotted building three new smartphone models. While the company hasn't made any confirmation around the development, three Xiaomi smartphones have allegedly received certification from China's Compulsory Certificate (3C). These new models are likely to be a part of the Redmi 7 series. The smartphones could, therefore, be the Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7 Pro. The 3C listing also shows that the new Xiaomi smartphones come with 5V/2A charging, suggesting 10W charge support. This again hints at the new Redmi models as the company generally offers 10W charging support with its affordable models.

The 3C listing, as spotted by technology blog Nashville Chatter, shows three new Xiaomi smartphones carrying model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T, and M1901F7C. These are likely to be the Redmi 7 series models - could precisely be the Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7 Pro - as the successor to the Redmi 6 family that debuted in June this year.

Among other developments, a screenshot shared by the source indicates that the new Xiaomi handsets have received 3C certification on November 29. All three models have 4G LTE support and 5V/2A charging that could translate into 10W charge support.

It is worth noting here that since all the Redmi models launched this year internally carry model numbers begin with "M18", the new series that apparently has model numbers starting with "M19" could be the Redmi models of 2019.

Xiaomi hasn't launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in China that debuted in Thailand back in late September. Thus, it is speculated that the company might skip that model now and bring the next-generation Redmi 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi 7A, Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro, Xiaomi
