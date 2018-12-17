NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro With Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, 5.84-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA

, 17 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro With Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, 5.84-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro is tipped to pack a 2,900mAh battery

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro has been spotted on TENAA with 5.84-inch screen
  • The smartphone is seen with a waterdrop-shaped notch, dual rear cameras
  • Redmi 7 Pro is tipped to pack 2,900mAh battery

Last week, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 series was alleged to have passed through 3C certification, and now the Redmi 7 Pro has apparently passed through TENAA as well, tipping specifications and design details. The smartphone is seen sporting a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual camera setup at the back, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. Specifications tipped include a 5.84-inch display, and a 2,900mAh battery. To recall, all three models have been tipped to come with 4G LTE support and 5V/2A charging that could translate into 10W charge support.

The TENAA listing states that the new Xiaomi variant with model number M1901F9T will come in a glossy black variant, and sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, just like other mid-range smartphones from Vivo and Oppo recently. Photos shared on TENAA, as mentioned, show a dual rear camera setup and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The camera setup is stacked vertically and protrudes fairly out of the shell, and is seen protected by a silver ring. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge of the device.

It also leaks some specifications, and the listing states that the Redmi 7 Pro sports 147.76x71.89x7.8mm dimensions, a 5.84-inch display, and a 2,900mAh battery. Because this model sports a 5.84-inch display, same as the Redmi 6 Pro, it is expected to be its successor - presumably called the Redmi 7 Pro. The TENAA listings were first spotted by Fonearena. 

The 3C listing showed three new Xiaomi smartphones carrying model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T, and M1901F7C. These are largely expected to be the Redmi 7 series models -Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7 Pro - successors to the Redmi 6 family that debuted in June this year.

It is worth noting that all Redmi 6 models launched this year internally carried model numbers beginning with "M18". The new models spotted on TENAA and 3C certifications all begin with "M19", lending more weight to the claim that these are indeed the new Redmi 7 series variants in the offing. Xiaomi could unveil the new variants early 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro specifications, Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro design, Xiaomi, TENAA
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Apple Accused of Making False Claims About iPhone X Series Screen Sizes, Pixel Counts
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, Others to Get Discounts During 'No. 1 Mi Fan Sale' in India
Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro With Waterdrop-Shaped Notch, 5.84-Inch Display Spotted on TENAA
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme U1
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro Spotted on TENAA, Specifications and Design Tipped
  2. WhatsApp Now Offers Picture-in-Picture Mode to All Android Users
  3. Realme U1 3GB RAM Variant Now Available in Open Sale in India
  4. Apple Lied About iPhone X Series Screen Sizes, Resolution, Lawsuit Claims
  5. Xiaomi Now Brings Sunglasses to India via Mi Crowdfunding Programme
  6. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB of RAM Now on Sale in India
  7. Aquaman Swims Past $260 Million at the Worldwide Box Office
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro
  9. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs Honor 8C vs Realme 2
  10. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.