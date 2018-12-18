Just a day ago, the Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro was spotted on TENAA, and while photos from all angels were published, specifications were scarce. At that time, the TENAA listing displayed the battery size, the display size, and the dimensions of the phone, but didn't publish anything else. Now, the TENAA listing has been updated to reflect detailed specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi 7 Pro. The Redmi 6 Pro successor is listed to sport a dual camera setup, run on MIUI 10, and offer up to 128GB of storage.

The updated TENAA listing suggests that the Redmi 7 Pro will come with dual-SIM support, and run on Android 8.1 Oreo based on MIUI 10. It is listed to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display, and is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone is tipped to pack 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of RAM, and offer 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of internal storage options. Storage is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for optics, the Redmi 7 Pro comes with a dual camera setup at the back - with one 12megapixel main sensor and another secondary sensor as well. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The listing shows that the Redmi 7 Pro sports dimensions of 147.76x71.89x7.8mm, and packs a 2,900mAh battery.

The photos listed on the site suggest a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual camera setup stacked vertically, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge of the device.

The 3C listing showed three new Xiaomi smartphones carrying model numbers M1901F7E, M1901F7T, and M1901F7C. These are largely expected to be the Redmi 7 series models -Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, and Redmi 7 Pro - successors to the Redmi 6 family that debuted in June this year.

It is worth noting that all Redmi 6 models launched this year internally carried model numbers beginning with "M18". The new models spotted on TENAA and 3C certifications all begin with "M19", lending more weight to the claim that these are indeed the new Redmi 7 series variants in the offing. Xiaomi could unveil the new variants early 2019.