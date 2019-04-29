Technology News
Redmi 7 is being offered in two storage variants in the country.

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 06:26 IST
Redmi 7 price in India starts at Rs. 7,999 and the phone will be available today via Amazon

Highlights
  • Redmi 7 will be offered in India in 3 different colour options
  • Redmi 7 buyers will get double data from Reliance Jio
  • The new Xiaomi phone is powered by Snapdragon 632 SoC

Redmi 7 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time at 12pm (noon) today. The new Redmi smartphone will be offered via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio outlets, and the company's partner offline retailers. The Redmi 7 succeeds the company's Redmi 6 smartphone that was launched last year. Being claimed as an “ultimate all-rounder” by Xiaomi, the Redmi 7 sports a Dot Notch display in an Aura Smoke Design, which includes a gradient back. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Redmi 7 price in India

Redmi 7 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,999 for 2GB + 32GB model and at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB model. The phone will be offered in three colour options – Eclipse Black, Comet Blue, and Lunar Red. As we mentioned earlier, the first sale of the Redmi 7 will start at 12pm (noon) today and the phone will be sold via Mi.com, Amazon.in, Mi Home stores, Mi Studio outlets, and partner brick-and-mortar retailers.

In terms of the launch offers, Xiaomi has partnered with Reliance Jio to provide Redmi 7 buyers with double data for up to four years and Rs. 2,400 cashback.

 

Redmi 7 specifications

The Redmi 7 runs on MIUI 10, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone features a 6.26-inch HD+ screen with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 2GB/ 32GB of RAM and Adreno 506 GPU. The phone also comes with 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded using microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Redmi 7 houses a dual rear camera setup, which packs a 12-megapixel primary camera (f/2.2 aperture, 1.25-micron pixels) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is an 8-megapixel front shooter onboard as well.

Additionally, you will get a 4,000mAh battery, Micro-USB 2.0 port, dual-SIM support, 4G LTE, and P2i splash-resistant coating.

