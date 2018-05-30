Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

, 30 May 2018
Photo Credit: TENAA

Highlights

  • Xiaomi Redmi 6A has been spotted on TENAA
  • Three different variants of the new Redmi handset surfaced
  • The latest development comes after the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus listed

After Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus, Xiaomi has now been spotted building a new handset that appears to be none other than the Redmi 6A. The latest development has emerged from TENAA - the Chinese telecommunications certification authority that previously revealed the other two unannounced Redmi 6 series models. The handset surfaced on the certification website carries three model numbers, including M1804C3CT, M1804C3DT, and M1804C3DC. The only major difference between the three models seems to the availability of a dual rear camera setup on two models, while one has a single camera setup. Nevertheless, the design of the three Redmi variants is appears identical with a thin-bezel display on the front and a metal-finish back.

As per the TENAA listing, the M1804C3DT and M1804C3DC feature a dual rear camera setup. It is speculated that the dual rear camera setup includes a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The M1804C3CT variant, on the other hand, has a single rear camera sensor that is likely to be of 8-megapixel resolution.

xiaomi redmi 6a single rear camera variant tenaa Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The frontal view of all the three variants appears to be identical, with a rounded-edge display that has thin bezels. It also looks similar to the Redmi 5 that was launched in December last year. Further, the back of the three Redmi series models has a fingerprint sensor and a metal finish.

In terms of specifications, the TENAA site doesn't reveal the three new Redmi series models. The Redmi 6A, however, is expected to run Android 8.1 with MIUI on top and feature a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is also likely to have a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and include a 3000mAh battery. Further, there could be a Snapdragon 625 SoC under the hood, coupled with 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB RAM options.

Similar to the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6 Plus, the Redmi 6A is likely to come in multiple colour options, including Black, Rose Gold, Champagne Gold, White, Blue, Red, Pink, Gray, and Silver. We need to wait for sometime to understand the availability and price details of the new Redmi model.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Redmi 6A, Xiaomi
