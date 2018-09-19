Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

Redmi 6A, the most affordable of the new smartphones Xiaomi unveiled in India a couple of weeks, will finally become available to purchase in the country today. The first Redmi 6A sale today will be held at 12pm IST on Mi.com as well as Amazon.in. It will be a flash sale in nature, so units will be available in limited quantities, and fans will have to be quick to add the handset to the cart. We advise filling in your payment information beforehand to get a better chance at bagging the Redmi 6A. Its best features are Face Unlock, dual VoLTE, and 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A price in India has been set as Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 32GB storage model. Both the variants come with 2GB of RAM and support microSD card up to 256GB for storage expansion, with a dedicated slot. It should be noted that the prices are introductory in nature and valid for only two months. These may be revised if the rupee continues to deteriorate against the dollar. As for the launch offers, Jio customers will get 100GB of additional data and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on buying the smartphone.

Redmi 6A First Impressions

Coming to the Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440-pixel) display and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 software. Keeping the phone running is the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, with 2GB of RAM. For optics, it has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims will deliver up to 40 percent more juice. Dimensions of the smartphone 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams. Like the Redmi 6, this model comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

