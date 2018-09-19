NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

, 19 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today

Redmi 6A price in India starts at Rs. 5,999

Highlights

  • Redmi 6A sale today will be held at 12pm IST
  • It will only be available via Mi.com and Amazon.in
  • The Redmi 6A price in India is introductory, and may be revised later

Redmi 6A, the most affordable of the new smartphones Xiaomi unveiled in India a couple of weeks, will finally become available to purchase in the country today. The first Redmi 6A sale today will be held at 12pm IST on Mi.com as well as Amazon.in. It will be a flash sale in nature, so units will be available in limited quantities, and fans will have to be quick to add the handset to the cart. We advise filling in your payment information beforehand to get a better chance at bagging the Redmi 6A. Its best features are Face Unlock, dual VoLTE, and 3,000mAh battery.

The Redmi 6A price in India has been set as Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 32GB storage model. Both the variants come with 2GB of RAM and support microSD card up to 256GB for storage expansion, with a dedicated slot. It should be noted that the prices are introductory in nature and valid for only two months. These may be revised if the rupee continues to deteriorate against the dollar. As for the launch offers, Jio customers will get 100GB of additional data and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on buying the smartphone.

Redmi 6A First Impressions

Coming to the Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications, the smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440-pixel) display and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 software. Keeping the phone running is the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, with 2GB of RAM. For optics, it has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack.

 

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims will deliver up to 40 percent more juice. Dimensions of the smartphone 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams. Like the Redmi 6, this model comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

Are Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 the best budget smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Synology DiskStation DS218+ Review
Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Is Up for Sale Without Any Official Announcement
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications Tipped in Leaked Live Images
  3. Motorola One Power Set to Debut in India on September 24
  4. Paytm Mall Festive Season Sale Begins September 20: What's on Offer
  5. Honor 9i, 10, 9 Lite to Be Available With Discounts, Offers on Flipkart
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 to Feature 'Significant' Changes, Confirms CEO
  7. Xiaomi Event Set for September 27, May Launch Mi Band 3 in India
  8. Samsung Unveils Premium 'LED for Home' Range, Price Starts at Rs. 1 Crore
  9. These Are the 25 Most Attractive Startups in India as Per LinkedIn
  10. Airtel Launches Five New First Recharge Packs for Prepaid Subscribers
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.