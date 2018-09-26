Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6A will go on sale in India today via Mi.com and Amazon India, at 12pm IST. To recall, the smartphone was made available in its first sale last week, following its launch early this month. The Redmi 6A was first unveiled in China, back in June. The smartphone succeeds the very popular Redmi 5A in the country, and has also been made available at a similar budget price point. Unlike its better-endowed sibling the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A only sports a single rear camera and also forgoes a fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India

The Redmi 6A price in India has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the 16GB storage variant and Rs. 6,999 for the 32GB storage model. Both the variants come with 2GB of RAM and support microSD card up to 256GB for storage expansion, with a dedicated slot. It should be noted that the prices are introductory in nature and valid for only two months. These may be revised if the rupee continues to deteriorate against the dollar. As for the launch offers, Jio customers will get 100GB of additional data and instant cashback worth Rs. 2,200 on buying the smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The smartphone comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440-pixel) display and Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 software. Keeping the phone running is the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, with 2GB of RAM. For optics, it has a single 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims will deliver up to 40 percent more juice. Dimensions of the smartphone 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams. Like the Redmi 6, this model comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

