NDTV Gadgets360.com

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999

, 12 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999

Xiaomi had increased the prices of the Redmi 6A due to the decline in rupee

Highlights

  • Redmi 6A both variants receive a price cut in India
  • Redmi 6A prices were hiked last month due to rupee decline
  • It has been brought back to initial prices, starting at Rs. 5,999

Last month, due to depreciation of the rupee, Xiaomi hiked the prices of the Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A smartphones. It increased the price of both the phones by up to Rs. 600, with only the price of the Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant remaining unchanged. However, the Chinese giant has now announced that it is reducing the prices of all Redmi 6A variants back to what they were. To recall, Xiaomi recently also reduced the price of the Poco F1 by Rs, 1,000, and the smartphone is now available at a starting price of Rs. 19,999.

The Redmi 6A will now be available at its initial price of Rs. 5,999 for 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant and the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 6,999. The smartphone is available on Amazon India and Mi.com, and the new prices, will reflect from 12noon IST tomorrow i.e., December 13.

After the price hike last month, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A (Review) 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant retailed at Rs. 6,599 (a price increase of Rs. 600), and the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant of the Redmi 6A retailed at Rs. 7,499 (a price increase of Rs. 500).


The Redmi 6 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant price hike still remains. The entry-level variant of the Redmi 6 retails at Rs. 8,499, an increase of Rs. 500 as compared to its launch price of Rs. 7,999. Price of the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant of the Redmi 6 remains unchanged at Rs. 9,499.

Xiaomi has recently also offered a price cut on the Poco F1, with the starting price now at Rs. 19,999. It had also increased the prices of the Redmi Note 5 Pro earlier this year, but later revised them back to what they were after good sales numbers in the festive season.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6A also runs MIUI 9.6 atop Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports the same 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB and 32GB inbuilt storage options, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

In the camera department, the Redmi 6A bears a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and f/2.2 aperture. There is a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 headphone jack.

Sensors onboard the Redmi 6A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, and a proximity sensor. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood that the company claims will deliver up to 40 percent more juice. Dimensions of the smartphone 147.5x71.5x8.3mm and weight is 145 grams. Like the Redmi 6, this model comes in Black, Gold, Rose Gold and Blue hues.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

Xiaomi Redmi 6A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good-looking and easy to handle
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reasonable performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat and too many ads
  • Price will rise after introductory offer
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 6A review
Display5.45-inch
Processor2GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi 6A, Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India, Xiaomi Redmi 6A Specifications, Xiaomi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
OnePlus CEO Confirms 5G Phone to Launch by May-End 2019
Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant to Launch in India in January
Xiaomi Redmi 6A Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 5,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Sale Offers Phones and Other Refurbished Xiaomi Products Starting at Rs. 387
  2. Vivo Nex Dual Screen With Two Displays, Three Cameras Launched
  3. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition With 10GB RAM, Warp Charge 30 Launched
  4. OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Price in India to Be Revealed Today
  5. Reliance Jio Board Approves Spin-Off of Fibre, Towers Businesses
  6. US Congresswoman to Google CEO: Why Is Trump in 'Idiot' Search Results?
  7. ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launched at Rs. 12,999, Max M2 at Rs. 9,999: Highlights
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy S10+ Renders Leak Online
  9. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  10. Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.