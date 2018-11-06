Xiaomi on Tuesday announced that its budget Redmi 6A smartphone is now on open sale on Mi.com and Amazon.in in India. Initially, only the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage top-end model will be up for open sale, while the base variant will still be purchasable via the flash sale model. Key highlights of the smartphone include a tall 18:9 display, AI-powered face unlock capabilities, dual 4G VoLTE capabilities, and the custom MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.

This announcement was made by the official Redmi India account on Twitter. This announcement comes after the Diwali With Mi festive sale concluded on Monday.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A price in India, availability

The Redmi 6A price in India is set at Rs. 5,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. As announced by the Chinese phone maker at launch, these prices are introductory in nature and may be revised if the rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar. The phone is sold via Amazon.in, Mi.com, and Mi Home offline stores in India, available in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications

The dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Xiaomi Redmi 6A runs MIUI on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB/ 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Xiaomi Redmi 6A Review

In terms of optics, the Xiaomi Redmi 6A sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. On the front, the phone bears a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options on the budget smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood of the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.