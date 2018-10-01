Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are now receiving MIUI 10. Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM for the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6, carrying version 10.0.2.0.OCBMIFH and 10.0.1.0.OCGMIFH respectively. To recall, both the smartphones had been launched with MIUI 9 in India last month with an MIUI 10 update promised - both smartphones were launched side-by-side in China in June. Also announced in June, the MIUI 10 Global ROM is the global version of MIUI 10 ROM that was launched in China in May. Download link to Recovery and Fastboot ROMs were also provided by the company, so users can decide to flash their devices if they're too impatient awaiting the update rollout.

Earlier this month, the Chinese manufacturer had started rolling out the MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM to a number of its devices. Last week, Xiaomi had confirmed that the Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 along with a list of other devices that will get the update sometime in mid-October and in November. To recall, Xiaomi had recently released the update for the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Besides, Xiaomi Mi 5, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, and Redmi Y2 have also received the MIUI 10 stable update.

The MIUI 10 Global Stable build for the Xiaomi Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 are rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. The official changelogs posted on the company's Mi Community forums confirm that the new update includes all the latest features of MIUI 10. It includes full-screen gestures and a new UI tailored for full-screen devices. Additionally, the update brings a natural sound system that comes with simplified system sounds and applied smart filters as well as ambient sounds. Also, MIUI 10 brings AI-backed Portrait mode that blurs the background on portrait shots using software tweaks.

Additionally, with the MIUI 10 update in Redmi 6A and Redmi 6, Xiaomi has updated the preloaded Clock and Notes app and has offered a new Recents view that stacks all the recent apps in the form of cards, inspired by the Notes app. Apart from the changes, the latest update also brings other improvements and optimisations.

To check the availability of MIUI 10 Global Stable update on your Redmi 6A and Redmi 6, go to Settings > About phone > System updates > Check for updates.

As we mentioned, alternatively, you can flash the latest MIUI 10 update on your Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 through a Recovery ROM or Fastboot ROM. Here are the links:

Fastboot ROM Links

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

Recovery ROM Links

Redmi 6A

Redmi 6

For more details on how to install the MIUI 10 update for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A via Fastboot and Recovery ROMs, you can refer to our previous guide. As always, before downloading MIUI 10 through any of the above links, ensure that your device is charged up to 80 percent to prevent accidental power off in between flashing process. Do also backup your smartphone, you can learn more about that here, as the manual installation process wipes data.