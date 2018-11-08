Xiaomi earlier this week announced that the 32GB storage variant of the budget Redmi 6A smartphone would go on open sale across Amazon.in and Mi.com in India. However, it seems, that the top-end 64GB storage model of the Redmi 6 as well as both configurations of the Redmi 6 Pro are now available openly, without any flash sales in India. While both are available freely on Mi.com, the Redmi 6 is sold via Flipkart and the Redmi 6 Pro is sold on Amazon.in.

While Xiaomi on Tuesday confirmed the availability of Redmi 6A's 32GB storage variant in open sale, it did not disclose that the other two phones in the Redmi 6 series will also be available via the same model. We have reached out to Xiaomi India for a confirmation on the same.

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro price in India, availability

The Redmi 6 is available in India at a price of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It is sold in Black, Blue, Gold, and Rose Gold colour options via Flipkart and Mi.com.

The Redmi 6 Pro, on the other hand, bears a price tag of Rs. 10,999 for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. Colour options are the same as the Redmi 6, and the phone is available via Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

The Redmi 6 runs MIUI 10 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Redmi 6 Review

In terms of optics, the Redmi 6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture and 1.25-micron pixel size. On the front, the smartphone sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5W charging.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 6 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and a notch. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

Redmi 6 Pro Review

In the camera department, the Redmi 6 Pro sports a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, 1.25-micron pixel size, and LED flash. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The handset has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.